Burgers: American Legion Post 518, 4789 Weechik Road, New Troy, will have a hamburger night from 5-8 p.m. today. Cost is $5 for a burger, fries and salad. Cost is $6.50 for a burger, onion rings and salad. All orders are carryout. Order upon arrival, or call ahead to place an order at 426-3542.
Dinner: The D.A.N.K., 2651 Pipestone Road, Benton Harbor, is open to the public from 6-8 p.m. today. The full menu will be open for orders.
Breakfasts and Banquets appears on Wednesdays. The deadline is the preceding Wednesday. Civic groups sponsoring fundraising meals, classes or other food-related events should send info in writing to: The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085; or email focus@TheHP.com.