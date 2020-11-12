Pancake breakfast: The Lincoln Township Fire Department, 2130 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will host a drive-thru pancake breakfast from 8-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Cost will be $5 for three pancakes and two sausage patties. The fresh-made meals will be brought to vehicles in to-go containers.
Burgers: American Legion Post 518, 4789 Weechik Road, New Troy, will have a hamburger night from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday. Cost is $5 for a burger, fries and salad. Cost is $6.50 for a burger, onion rings and salad. All orders are carryout. Order upon arrival, or call ahead at 426-3542.