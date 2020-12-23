Burgers: American Legion Post 518, 4789 Weechik Road, New Troy, will have a hamburger night from 5-8 p.m. today. Cost is $5 for a burger, fries and salad. Cost is $6.50 for a burger, onion rings and salad. All orders are carryout. Order upon arrival, or call ahead at 426-3542.
Breakfasts and Banquets appears on Wednesdays. The deadline is the preceding Wednesday at noon. Civic groups sponsoring fundraising meals, classes or other food-related events should send information in writing to: Focus, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085; or email focus@TheHP.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lakeland doctor is first to receive COVID vaccine in Berrien County
- Where to see Christmas lights in the Twin Cities area
- Berrien County sees one of its deadliest weeks of pandemic as new cases begin to fall
- St. Joseph commissioners open to zoning change suggested by resident
- An enormous logistical challenge: Much planning has gone into COVID-19 vaccine rollout locally
- Berrien County Trial Court
- Local COVID cases continue to slow over weekend
- Richard Allen Teifke
- Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency brings back food sharing program
- Robert J. Ott Jr.
Latest National News
- School bus parade honors driver who died of COVID-19
- UPS driver dies after assault; police seek co-worker
- A child so sick they feared the worst, now they urge change
- No officers convicted by Iowa AG in force cases since 2004
- 'Mom's worth it': US holiday travel surges despite outbreak
- Safety a higher priority than sales for many small retailers
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Midday Daily 4' game
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Midday Daily 3' game
- Woman charged in threats against Michigan election official
- MI Lottery