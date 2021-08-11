Wings: American Legion Post 331, 4241 Legion St., Bridgman, will hold a wing night from 5-7 p.m. today. Cost varies. Each meal includes celery, and barbecue, ranch, blue cheese or hot sauce.
Burgers: American Legion Post 518, 4789 Weechik Road, New Troy, will have a hamburger night from 5-8 p.m. today. Cost is $5 for a burger, fries and salad; or $6.50 for a burger, onion rings and salad. Dine in or carry out. Order upon arrival, or call ahead at 426-3542.
Breakfasts and Banquets appears on Wednesdays. The deadline is the preceding Wednesday at noon. Civic groups sponsoring fundraising meals, classes or other food-related events should send information in writing to: Focus, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085; or email focus@TheHP.com.