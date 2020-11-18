Burgers: American Legion Post 518, 4789 Weechik Road, New Troy, will have a hamburger night from 5-8 p.m. today. Cost is $5 for a burger, fries and salad. Cost is $6.50 for a burger, onion rings and salad. All orders are carryout. Order upon arrival, or call ahead at 426-3542.
Breakfasts and Banquets appears on Wednesdays. The deadline is the preceding Wednesday at noon. Civic groups sponsoring fundraising meals, classes or other food-related events should send information in writing to: Focus, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085; or email focus@TheHP.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Third COVID wave hits: Health officials say virus spread is far worse than in spring
- Van Buren/Cass health department shifts contact tracing priorities
- Lakeshore holds off St. Joseph to win district football championship
- Local restaurants prepare for a long pandemic winter
- Berrien County changes COVID-19 recovery definition
- Disappointed but not surprised: Area leaders react to new COVID-19 restrictions
- Michigan halts classes, indoor dining as coronavirus surges
- Does St. Joseph have a case of the blues?
- Berrien County records worst weekend of COVID-19 pandemic
- South Haven schools return to remote learning for at least 1 week
Latest National News
- Wildfire destroys multiple Reno homes; hundreds threatened
- Judge orders US to stop expelling children who cross border
- Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
- Suburban Milwaukee officer who killed 3 since 2015 resigns
- A rusty Giuliani returns to the courtroom on Trump's behalf
- EXPLAINER: What's with the confusion over masks?
- The wait is over: Delayed NBA draft finally comes Wednesday
- Deadline near for hand tally of presidential race in Georgia
- Hunting licenses soar as virus-weary Americans head outdoors
- Michigan GOP backtracks after blocking vote certification