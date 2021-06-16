Barbecue chicken: Casco United Methodist Church, 880 66th St., South Haven, will host a grilled barbecue chicken dinner from 4-6 p.m. today. Meals will include a half chicken, potato salad, baked beans and roll for $12. Meals will be carry-out only. To purchase tickets, call 227-3328.
Wings: American Legion Post 331, 4241 Legion St., Bridgman, will hold a wing night from 5-7 p.m. today. Cost varies. Each meal includes celery, and barbecue, ranch, blue cheese or hot sauce.
