Burgers: American Legion Post 518, 4789 Weechik Road, New Troy, will have a hamburger night from 5-8 p.m. today. Cost is $7 for a burger, fries, salad and dessert; or $8 for a burger, onion rings, salad and dessert. Dine in or carry out. Order upon arrival, or call ahead at 426-3542.
Dinner: The D.A.N.K., 2651 Pipestone Road, Benton Harbor, will be open to the public from 6-8 p.m. today. The full menu will be open for orders.
Breakfasts and Banquets runs on Wednesdays. The deadline is the preceding Wednesday at noon. Civic groups sponsoring fundraising meals, classes or other food-related events can email information to focus@TheHP.com.