Soup supper: From 4-7 p.m. today, the Van Buren County Historical Society will host a drive-thru soup supper at its museum, 58471 Red Arrow Highway, Hartford. The menu will include a choice of two soups or chili, and homemade cookies. A freewill donation will be collected.
Wings: American Legion Post 331, 4241 Legion St., Bridgman, will hold a wing night from 5-7 p.m. today. Cost varies. Each meal includes celery, and barbecue, ranch, blue cheese or hot sauce.
