Burgers: American Legion Post 518, 4789 Weechik Road, New Troy, will have a hamburger night from 5-8 p.m. today. Cost is $5 for a burger, fries and salad. Cost is $6.50 for a burger, onion rings and salad. All orders are carryout. Order upon arrival, or call ahead at 426-3542.
Breakfasts and Banquets appears on Wednesdays. The deadline is the preceding Wednesday at noon. Civic groups sponsoring fundraising meals, classes or other food-related events should send information in writing to: Focus, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085; or email focus@TheHP.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Benton Harbor doctor circulates video questioning vaccine
- Developer bringing Wingstop restaurant to Berrien County
- Michigan Supreme Court declines to hear New Products case
- Vaccine distribution still ramping up as Berrien County tops 10,000 COVID cases
- South Haven seeks input on creating downtown 'social district'
- South Haven native Christopher Hanson named NRC chairman
- George Lane, founder of Lane Automotive, dies at 83
- Housing market sets numerous records in 2020
- Traffic was down but fatal crashes soared during pandemic
- Downward COVID curve continues in January
Latest National News
- Biden shows flexibility but tells House to 'go big' on aid
- San Francisco sues its own school district to reopen classes
- Study finds COVID-19 vaccine may reduce virus transmission
- MI Lottery
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Midday Daily 4' game
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Midday Daily 3' game
- Lawyer who pushed voter fraud claims under investigation
- Dems plan vote on ousting Marjorie Taylor Greene from panels
- Michigan Senate rejects 5 more Whitmer nominees
- Puerto Rico's governor unveils budget priorities amid crisis