Burgers: American Legion Post 518, 4789 Weechik Road, New Troy, will have a hamburger night from 5-8 p.m. today. Cost is $5 for a burger, fries and salad. Cost is $6.50 for a burger, onion rings and salad. All orders are carryout. Order upon arrival, or call ahead at 426-3542.
Fish fry: American Legion Post 518, 4789 Weechik Road, New Troy, will hold a fish fry from 5-8 p.m. Friday. Dinners are $8.25 for fish, $9.50 for a half walleye, $16 for a whole walleye, $7 for a half chicken and $7 for shrimp. All meals include french fries and coleslaw. All orders are carryout. Order upon arrival, or call ahead at 426-3542.
Civic groups sponsoring fundraising meals, classes or other food-related events should send information in writing to: Focus, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085; or email focus@TheHP.com.