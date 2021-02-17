Burgers: American Legion Post 518, 4789 Weechik Road, New Troy, will have a hamburger night from 5-8 p.m. today. Cost is $5 for a burger, fries and salad. Cost is $6.50 for a burger, onion rings and salad. All orders are carryout. Order upon arrival, or call ahead at 426-3542.
Fiesta Night: The Bridgman Foundation for Educational Excellence will host an Old Mill Run Mexican Fiesta Night from 4-6 p.m. Saturday. For $40, attendees will get eight chicken-and-cheese enchiladas, eight ground beef soft-shell tacos, Spanish rice, refried beans, chips and salsa. Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream will be offered on the side. Tickets are advance sale only at www.bridgmanfoundation.org/mexican-fiesta. Meals will be distributed via drive-thru at Bridgman High School, 9964 Gast Road.