Burgers: American Legion Post 518, 4789 Weechik Road, New Troy, will have a hamburger night from 5-8 p.m. today. Cost is $5 for a burger, fries and salad; or $6.50 for a burger, onion rings and salad. Dine in or carry out. Order upon arrival, or call ahead at 426-3542.
Dinner: The D.A.N.K., 2651 Pipestone Road, Benton Harbor, is open to the public from 6-8 p.m. today. The full menu will be open for orders.
