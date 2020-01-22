Wings: American Legion Post 331, 4241 Legion St., Bridgman, will hold a wing night from 5-7:30 p.m. today. Cost varies. Each meal includes celery, and barbecue, ranch, blue cheese or hot sauce.
Burgers: American Legion Post 518, 4789 Weechik Road, New Troy, will have a hamburger night from 5-8 p.m. today. Cost is $5 for a burger, fries, salad and dessert. Cost is $6 for a burger, onion rings, salad and dessert. Cost is $3.50 for salad and dessert only.
Burgers and taco salad: The Van Buren Sportsmen’s Club, 54630 County Road 687, Hartford, will serve dinner from 5-8 p.m. today. Burgers start at $3. Taco salads start at $5.75. For more information, call 621-3994 after 2 p.m.
Burgers and brats: The D.A.N.K., 2651 Pipestone Road, Benton Harbor, will serve made-to-order burgers for $3, brats for $1.50, hot dogs and sides, plus weekly specials, from 6-8 p.m. today. Drink specials will be available.
Burgers: American Legion Post 105, 16565 Paw Paw Ave., Benton Harbor, will hold a burger night from 5-8 p.m. Thursday. A 1/3-pound burger and fries starts at $4.25.
Fish fry: The Van Buren Sportsmen’s Club, 54630 County Road 687, Hartford, will hold a fish fry from 5-8 p.m. Friday. The menu includes fish, chicken and shrimp. Prices begin at $7.50. Salad bar is included. For more information, call 621-3994 after 2 p.m.
Fish fry: American Legion Post 518, 4789 Weechik Road, New Troy, will hold a fish fry from 5-8 p.m. Friday.
Chicken and ribs: The Sons of American Legion Post 568, 3093 Johnson Road, Stevensville, will host a mid-winter dinner from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday. The menu will include pork back ribs for $12 and grilled chicken breasts for $10. All meals include baked beans, butter parsley potatoes, a dinner roll and dessert. To make a reservation, call 429-7101. Carry-out meals will be available.