Burgers: American Legion Post 568, 3093 Johnson Road, Stevensville, will host a hamburger night from 5-7 p.m. today. Cost will be $8 for a hamburger and fries.
Wings: American Legion Post 331, 4241 Legion St., Bridgman, will hold a wing night from 5-7 p.m. today. Prices will vary. Each meal includes celery, and barbecue, ranch, blue cheese or hot sauce.
Burgers: American Legion Post 518, 4789 Weechik Road, New Troy, will have a hamburger night from 5-8 p.m. today. Cost will be $7 for a burger, fries, salad and dessert; or $8 for a burger, onion rings, salad and dessert. Dine in or carry out. Order upon arrival, or call ahead at 426-3542.
Dinner: The D.A.N.K., 2651 Pipestone Road, Benton Harbor, is open to the public from 6-8 p.m. today. The full menu will be open for orders.
Fish fry: The D.A.N.K., 2651 Pipestone Road, Benton Harbor, will host a fish fry with live music Friday. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and LoKeyBand will start at 7 p.m. Cost is $12, $5 for children. Cover charge for those who don’t want to eat is $5. For more information, call 926-6652 or visit dank13.org.
Steak dinner: American Legion Post 105, 1645 Paw Paw Ave., Benton Harbor, will host a steak dinner from 5-7:30 p.m. Feb. 12. Cost will be $17 for a New York strip steak, baked potato, salad and garlic bread.
Fish and chicken: American Legion Post 344, 402 N. Cleveland Ave., Galien, will host an all-you-can-eat fish and chicken strip fry from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 12. The menu will include fish, chicken strips, french fries, coleslaw, rolls and coffee. Cost will be $12, $6 for ages 5-10 and free for ages 4 and younger. Carry-out meals will be available, and the Auxiliary will have a bake sale. For more information, call 545-8280 after 4 p.m.