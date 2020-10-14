Burgers: American Legion Post 518, 4789 Weechik Road, New Troy, will have a hamburger night from 5-8 p.m. today. Cost is $5 for a burger, fries and salad. Cost is $6.50 for a burger, onion rings and salad. All orders are carryout. Order upon arrival, or call ahead at 426-3542.
Fish and chicken: American Legion Post 344 will host a drive-thru fish and chicken strip fry from 5-8 p.m. Saturday. Orders can be called in to 545-8280 starting at 4 p.m. When ordering, state whether you want fish, chicken or a combination.
