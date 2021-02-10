Burgers: American Legion Post 518, 4789 Weechik Road, New Troy, will have a hamburger night from 5-8 p.m. today. Cost is $5 for a burger, fries and salad. Cost is $6.50 for a burger, onion rings and salad. All orders are carryout. Order upon arrival, or call ahead at 426-3542.
Fish fry: American Legion Post 331, 4241 Legion St., Bridgman, will have a fish fry from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday. Cost is $12 for a pollock, seven shrimp, one walleye fillet or half chicken dinner. Cost is $20 for a two walleye fillet or 14 shrimp dinner. All dinners come with fries and coleslaw, except the chicken dinner, which comes with a baked potato and roll. All dinners are takeout, but limited seating will be available on the hall/bar side. Masks are required. No phone orders. Cash only.