BENTON HARBOR — The Livery is known for hosting events to benefit local nonprofits.
But the event venue and brewery is doing something a little different this weekend by bringing the event to the nonprofits.
The Livery and Earthwork Music will present Non-Profit Block Party, sponsored by, and in benefit of, New Territory Arts Association.
“It is a moment to give the whole Benton Harbor Arts District a spotlight,” said Brandon DeJaynes, booking and promotions manager at The Livery and one of the event’s organizers. “We’ve been bringing them in individually, but this will be fun to take the music out into the community so people can explore and experience these nonprofits first hand.”
The block party will include Seth Bernard at Citadel Dance & Music Center at 4:30 p.m.; Scott Pellegrom at The OutCenter of Southwest Michigan at 5 p.m.; Levi Taylor at Water Street Glassworks at 5:30 p.m.; and JUUNI (Wayne Ramocan) at ARS Gallery at 6 p.m.
At 7 p.m., all the artists will take the stage at The Livery for two collaborative sets, including a special performance from The Citadel, featuring Danny Dine and his students.
DeJaynes said the event, a continuation of its Sunday Music showcases, was inspired by one of Bernard’s songs.
“It snowballed from ‘Nonprofit Block Party 2’,” DeJaynes said. “I thought it was a great idea to put that song into action, so I approached Seth about it, and he was more than willing to curate the artists and make it happen.”
Bernard, the founder of Earthwork Music, said both Nonprofit Block Party and Nonprofit Block Party 2 were inspired by people in communities working for the common good.
“We may see discouraging things on the news, but there’s a lot of spirit around us,” he said. “A lot of those people doing good things are from nonprofits, and so I like to bring more visibility to these nonprofits in our community. I’m really honored Brandon was moved by my song. As a musician, and someone who runs a nonprofit, it’s such a wonderful combination. It’s exactly the kind of work I want to be doing.”
Bernard went to work gathering musician friends for the event.
“I’m excited. I’m a big fan of all of theses artist as musicians and individuals,” he said. “I’m looking forward to getting to know the folks in the community, hearing my band mates solo sets, and coming together to collaborate.”
Bernard said Pellegrom is a drummer who has played all over the world.
“He is hugely creative, and the audience will experience drumming and percussion in dazzling ways,” he said.
Bernard said it took some encouragement to get Taylor to participate in the event.
“We met when we were at Interlochen Arts Academy in 1998,” Bernard said. “He’s got so much integrity and class as a person. He performs at such a high level and really tastefully. It’s rare he does a solo performance. He’s a keyboard player, composer and educator. He writes some beautiful stuff.”
Ramocan, who plays under the name JUUNI, is a drummer who plays in a number of bands.
Bernard said JUUNI brings rhythm and culture through his performances with a Caribbean influence and a little bit of storytelling.
He said when they gather to play at The Livery on Sunday night, they will be an eclectic ensemble.
“We’ll be rocking out and experimenting with a broad spectrum of colors and flavors,” Bernard said.
He said his solo performance will have a more folksy/singer-songwriting vibe.
“I grew up on a farm, so I was around a lot of folk music, and acoustic is dear to my heart,” Bernard said. “And I started my first band around rock ’n’ roll, alternative and soul music.”
He’s been writing songs since he was a teenager and has a 12-album catalog to pull from, plus songs he’s done with other musicians.
From a young age, Bernard noticed music had a healing property for him personally and had a capacity to heal the world.
“It has this power to bring people together,” he said. “The longer I live and see what’s going on, the more I feel that responsibility to be the change and really work for justice. When you see injustice, you have a duty to stand up.”
Bernard pointed to the people of Benton Harbor, who have inspired him.
“They’ve been marginalized with structural injustices,” he said. “So I find it meaningful I can bring some of this work and messages, and hopefully be able to provide some celebration for those who are working tirelessly for the benefit of a more equitable future for everyone.”
DeJaynes agreed that you have to have community-building activities to bring about change.
“Just continually bringing people together, with art and activist, which are common conduits,” he said, “even if it’s a small change, it has a domino and ripple effect.”
