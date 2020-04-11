Pancakes.
That’s what comes to mind every year as the calendar flips to April. Pancakes are just as much a rite to spring as baseball or daffodils or fresh-cut grass.
Every year, right around Easter, the Sodus Township Fire Department would wheel out its large directional arrow to the corner of Naomi and Pipestone roads. The message on its letter board was brief but effective: “Pancake breakfast, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday.”
The food was served inside the four-bay firehouse, which meant the firetrucks were lined up outside for all the kids – big and small – to gawk at.
The generous hours meant you could wake up early and catch a meal before church, if you could find a table, or you could enjoy your short stack after service.
It was always members of the volunteer department sitting at the door accepting payment, bringing trays of juice to tables, taking orders and manning the kitchen – all while in uniform.
The menu was simple. It also wasn’t hard to read. Large signs with big numbers hung on the walls with seven or eight meal options offering different combinations of pancakes, sausage, eggs and bacon.
The people were the same every year, too – the ones eating the pancakes and the ones serving them. They were your friends, your neighbors and your family.
The annual pancake breakfasts weren’t just a way for the department to raise money; they were a way for the department to build a sense of community.
Everyone knew where the fire station was: a stone’s throw from the post office and kitty-corner from the town hall. It was where you signed up your son for baseball, and the last place you wanted to be when the whistle sounded at 5 p.m.
But this year, there will be no men in uniform, no firetrucks on display and no pancakes.
The breakfast is one of hundreds (thousands?) of events that have been canceled in Southwest Michigan due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the real loss isn’t the pancakes, it’s the people.
As we all sit at home hour after hour, day after day, week after week wondering when all this will end, we’re reminded of how much we need and miss our friends, our family and our neighbors.
We’re #inthistogether as the social media hashtag says. But I hope when all this is over, and life returns to normal, that people remember we’re still “in this” together.
If you want that local restaurant or store to stay open, patronize it. If you want strong schools and reliable fire service, vote to support them. If you want nature trails to walk, consider a membership at a nature center. If you want Friday night concerts and art exhibits to view, support the arts. If you want stories and pictures of your children, friends and neighbors, buy a newspaper subscription.
This isn’t my community, or your community. It’s our community. Let’s not forget that when life returns to normal.