Cask-strength laughs

THREE OAKS — Not many comics have gone from graffiti artist to military service before taking up the microphone, but Rob Christensen’s story isn’t like everybody else’s.
Christensen discovered his knack for comedy when he joined an improv team in college in California. He followed a friend to Los Angeles after graduation.
“I went with no plan at all,” he said. “I wasn’t sure I was going to be a comedian, I just kept doing it, kept improving, and stuff started happening for me over time. Anything I got in my adult life is through jokes.”
The road to comedy proved equally unconventional for Lansing’s Pat Sievert.
He tried comedy while studying at Western Michigan University, but didn’t act on that passion until later in life.
“I didn’t stick with it, and wish I had,” Sievert said. “I turned 30, and I wasn’t happy in some aspects of my life, so I figured, I’d give it another shot. Now I’ve been doing it almost eight years.”
Both will bring their styles to Journeyman Distillery’s “Comedy On The Rocks” night this weekend. Christensen is the headliner, while Sievert will serve as the featured performer.
The evening will be hosted by Journeyman’s Maxwell Tidey. He is a house manager at The Drop Comedy Club in South Bend, where he’s worked with various national touring comics from around the nation.
“Bringing fresh technicality to his writing, and charming energy to the stage, Max stands up to comedy by simply being himself – ‘in the best and worst ways,’” according to Journeyman’s website.
Christensen, of Los Angeles, has appeared on Comedy Central showcases like “This Is Not Happening,” and NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.”
“I talk about my life, toxic masculinity and massages, just my funny take on a bunch of stuff like that,” he said about his set.
Christensen was an illegal graffiti artist in Brooklyn, N.Y., when he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force – to get away from distractions that weren’t good for him personally, he said.
“I’d dropped out of a couple colleges, and I was (saying), ‘Let me try something different,’” Christensen said. “I was in the reserves for six years, and did three years of active duty.”
Christensen left the Air Force as a sergeant in 2007, after stints in Texas, Mississippi and Bulgaria – just in time for the Great Recession.
“The competition was fierce, and I had criminal misdemeanors (on my record), so it was real easy to take my resume off the pile then,” he said.
But things started looking up for Christensen at college. The initial responses convinced him to keep plugging – leading to experiences like “Last Comic Standing,” whose host, Rosanne Barr, told him, “I didn’t like you from the moment I saw you.”
“That worked out for me in the long run, because people’s attitudes toward Roseanne Barr have drastically changed,” Christensen said, laughing.
He currently performs about 120 to 150 shows a year. This week has seen him hopscotching from Birmingham, Ala., to Bentonville, Ark., to Three Oaks.
Sievert’s latest achievement was winning the Funniest Person in Grand Rapids competition this year.
He’s also recorded “I Do What I Want Now,” a live album at Mac’s Bar in Lansing, which he plans to release in February.
“We got a huge snowstorm, but when it came time to do it, there was a hot crowd, so I appreciated that,” he said.
Sievert describes his style as surreal and observational.
“People have compared me to Mitch Hedberg sometimes – I don’t know if that’s accurate, but that’s a name I’ll drop when they say, ‘Tell me someone you’re like,’” he said.
He juggles his own stand-up appearances with a supply chain job.
“(It’s) the opposite of comedy. I do that during the day, and let my creative side go at night,” he said.
Like Christensen’s career, everything has been a gradual climb for Sievert, too.
“Nobody was telling me I was great right away, but they’d tell me, ‘I liked that joke,’” he said. “That gave me the confidence to keep going on. If you work hard, and keep putting yourself out there, eventually, it’ll pay off.”
Christensen is looking to do his own special where he can showcase his style at length.
“The albatross I’m hunting is the hour special, whether it be on HBO, Netfix or Hulu. It doesn’t matter, but I want the hour,” he said. “I’m ready to move up. If I get an hour out, people could see what I do with the art.”