If you’re reading this column, that means you’re probably reading the last Sunday edition of The Herald-Palladium.
It’s sad any time a community loses part of its news coverage, or newspaper carriers lose their jobs, but there can be reason to celebrate.
We can celebrate that the newspaper isn’t going away completely. We can celebrate more consistent delivery of the highest quality local news source in Southwest Michigan. We can celebrate that our dedicated news carriers and our community had some notice before this big change happened.
October has a lot of things to celebrate, but I ask you to also try to celebrate local news and what it has done for you.
Maybe you save the clippings of all the times your child has made it on the honor roll. Maybe it has brought light to a topic or situation that empowered you to speak out at a city commission meeting. Maybe it made you aware of a volunteer opportunity that you now spend every Saturday doing. Maybe it told you about a concert that you went to and had a fun night out with your friends.
Local news is always something to celebrate.
This community is mine too, and I want to see the positive things covered. If local news goes away, those national outlets will only cover us in our times of trouble, not in our times of positivity and good deeds.
Sure, The HP still has to cover some of the bad stuff, but we reporters really enjoy writing about the good things people are doing in the community – that’s our bread and butter.
To celebrate the end of the Sunday HP, send us those good, positive story ideas. We don’t always know what’s going on unless someone tells us.
I will still write this column, it’ll just run in our Saturday weekend edition now. So be on the lookout.
OK, enough of the preaching. On to the holidays!
October holidays
Oct. 1 is National Eat Fruit at Work Day, to simply celebrate the benefits of fruit and sharing them with your colleagues. Everyone always talks about how tomatoes are fruits, but did you know, so are eggplants? The more you know.
Oct. 2 is when we get to learn about the history of that produce you consumed on Oct. 1. The day is National Produce Misting Day.
According to an old Chicago Tribune article, most fruits and vegetables are 90 percent or more water, so as they dry out, their deterioration accelerates. Giving them an automatic squirt of mist every so often keeps them moist.
This technology also allowed exotic food to be more readily available in places that can’t grow it.
A few days in October recognize my favorite starchy friends: Oct. 6 is National Noodle Day and Oct. 17 is National Pasta Day. In addition, National Pierogi day is Oct. 8.
I’ve never known the difference between noodles and pasta, but a quick search shows the basic difference is the kind of flour used to make them.
I’m still going to use them interchangeably.
Sorry not sorry, Big Pasta.
Oct. 11 is a day near and dear to my heart. It’s National Coming Out Day. The day is for people in the LGBT community to “come out” as who they are.
I’ve always been conflicted about this day because I understand how important this day can be to normalize the variety of different sexualities and gender identities, but I can also see how people don’t need to put labels on themselves or need to come out when straight people don’t have to.
As for me, I’ve been attracted to men, women and gender nonconforming people. That might make me bisexual, that might make me pansexual, or a variety of the other sexualities, but really I think it just makes me me.
As many people know, October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Along with the month are some special days to show how important it is to support those going through such a horrible disease.
National No Bra Day is observed annually on Oct. 13 as a day to leave your bra at home.
This national day is meant to promote breast cancer awareness and to help raise money for research. It’s also meant to serve as a reminder for all people to be screened for breast cancer.
Oct. 14 is Be Bald and Be Free Day.
The day is meant to recognize the beauty in baldness, whether someone lost their hair naturally or through medical treatments, or chose to be bald.
BRA (Breast Reconstruction Awareness) Day USA is observed the third Wednesday in October. The day is to raise awareness of the options for some after a mastectomy or lumpectomy.
On a lighter note, October is home to several days celebrating animals. Oct. 1 is National Black Dog Day and Fire Pup Day. National Hagfish Day is Oct. 16 this year, as well as Global Cat Day.
National Make a Dog’s Day Day is Oct. 22, the same day as my grandma’s birthday. Shout out to Grandma in Ohio!
National Black Cat Day is Oct. 27 and National Cat Day is Oct. 29.
Of course, a lot of us will end our month on Halloween, but the day is also National Doorbell Day, National Caramel Apple Day, National Knock-Knock Joke Day and National Magic Day.
Alexandra Newman is a staff writer for The Herald-Palladium.