CFCN donates nonperishables to food pantry

DOWAGIAC — This holiday season, Cassopolis Family Clinic Network is taking its slogan – “Our Family. Caring For Yours.” – a step further, and giving back to the community by donating $500 worth of nonperishable items to a local food pantry: A.C.T.I.O.N. Ministries.
“Our mission at Cassopolis Family Clinic Network is to provide compassionate health care to people in our communities,” CFCN CEO Mary Geegan Middleton said in a news release. “However, many families in our community have health care needs that extend beyond the doctor’s office, and are in need of assistance in providing food for themselves and their children.”
A.C.T.I.O.N. (Area Churches Together in One Network) Ministries, 301 Main St., is a nonprofit that serves residents of Cass County. A.C.T.I.O.N. Ministries operates a food pantry from 10 a.m.-noon Saturdays.
“We are always in need of volunteers to assist with the food distribution programs, maintenance of buildings and other service projects that may come our way throughout the year,” A.C.T.I.O.N. Ministries board member Jeff Neumann said. “People seeking to volunteer may stop by on Saturday mornings, or call A.C.T.I.O.N. at 782-0000.”
For those wanting to donate to the pantry, nonperishable items can be dropped off at A.C.T.I.O.N. Ministries or at Farm Bureau Insurance, 216 S. Front St. Call ahead to schedule a drop-off time.
Monetary donations also are welcome, and can be donated by mail or by going to actiondowagiac.org.
For more information about CFCN, visit www.cassfamilyclinic.org or call 445-3874.