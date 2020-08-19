CASSOPOLIS — To celebrate National Health Center Week last week, Cassopolis Family Clinic Network announced the opening of its substance use treatment program at Niles Community Health Center.
Part of an integrated behavioral health service, the program helps those living with addiction recover from their chronic disease. Behavioral health providers work with CFCN’s medical doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants to provide care, according to a news release.
CEO Mary Geegan Middleton said the program and the behavioral health services unit were dedicated during a small ceremony Aug. 11, honoring Cass County Chief Judge Susan L. Dobrich.
Dobrich has advocated for increased access to behavioral health services, which was the inspiration for Niles Community Health Center behavioral health, Middleton said in the release.
The nonprofit Cassopolis Family Clinic Network has four clinic sites: Cassopolis Family Clinic, Ranger Wellness Center, Niles Community Health Center, and Niles Community Health Center Dental. Overall, it serves nearly 13,000 people in Cass and Berrien counties.
For more information about CFCN, visit cassfamilyclinic.org or call 262-4749, or 665-8800 for behavioral health.