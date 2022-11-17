NEW BUFFALO — Multi-Grammy award winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Chicago will perform at the Silver Creek Event Center at Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo on May 19.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at prices ranging from $100 to $190. To purchase tickets, visit fourwindscasino.com/newbuffalo/entertainment/event-center.