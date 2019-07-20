Choose the one pearl of great price.

Once, there was a merchant who specialized in pearls. He was seeking good pearls for his business.
He came to know of a pearl more valuable than any other in the whole world. So he went and sold all that he had and purchased that pearl.
Jesus tells this parable in Matthew 13:45-46. This man made a drastic, life-changing choice. He made a decision to quit seeking pearls to buy and sell, and became the possessor of the best pearl. His identity changed from the “merchant of good pearls” to the “man who owns the one pearl of great price.”
One way to think about this parable is that all my life I was searching the world for what might work for me. What philosophy of life in the world could bring me satisfaction of my desires? What understanding would work to get me what I see others have? What work could I do in the world that would establish my identity and validate my significance as a person?
I was that merchant. I was seeking from the world a lifestyle that would be satisfying, provide a sufficient living standard, and establish my identity.
I was trying to live my own life by adopting lifestyle standards that were suggested, and even sometimes imposed, by the world around me. These “pearls of the world” sounded good, and some even had good value.
I worked really hard at this kind of living, but I could not escape the feeling that there must be more to life than what I was experiencing.
That’s why the merchant keeps seeking other pearls. He thinks that somehow the next idea will work.
Let’s find a different thought construct, another definition of right and wrong. Surely there is another lifestyle, another way of economics, government and social order that will finally get what I want out of life.
Jesus explains that the Kingdom of Heaven is really what I am seeking. There is nothing the world has to offer that compares to the wisdom of the creator of heaven and Earth. He provides the only way to be satisfied, and the provision and identity I seek.
The writer of Psalm 37 says it this way, “Do not fret because of evildoers, nor be envious of the workers of iniquity. For they shall soon be cut down like the grass and wither as the green herb. Trust in the Lord, and do good. Dwell in the land, and feed on his faithfulness. Delight yourself also in the Lord and he shall give you the desires of your heart. Commit your way to the Lord, trust in him, and he shall bring it to pass. He shall bring forth your righteousness as the light, and your justice as the noonday.”
I have found the pearl of great price. I have found Christ Jesus, the Son of God, the Lord and Savior of the world and his kingdom.
I have found the wisdom of the Lord’s order and rule in my life so wonderful that it is hard to explain to those who do not know of it; to those who are still seeking.
I had to “sell all I had.” I had to give up what was mine, which was hard to do, even though it was not working that well. It is not easy to let go of what I want for myself and what I desire that I see others have. It is not easy to change my own idea of who I am.
In fact, I found to do that, I needed God’s help. I still do every day.
His promise is this: “Seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these other things will be added to you.”
Choose the one pearl of great price.
Today’s Insights was written by the Rev. Ron Rayon, pastor of Grace Christian Center Church in St. Joseph. Insights is written by area clergy to give different viewpoints on a variety of topics. It is published each Saturday in cooperation with the Berrien County Association of Churches. The views expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the views of member churches.