'Christmas at The Acorn' returns for a 15th anniversary show

THREE OAKS — In explaining how an impresario orchestrates a successful Christmas music show for 15 years, Robert Swan compares it to playing 3-D chess.
In other words, it’s complicated.
Swan will be showcasing those “chess-playing” skills when he and the Harbor Country Opera return to The Acorn Theater for “Christmas at The Acorn” on Saturday night.
Swan will showcase American holiday favorites, Christmas classics from around the world, and some newly discovered favorites, performed by regionally and nationally renowned singers of opera and musicals.
Foreign works will include the French song “C’est Noel,” sung by alto Martha Cares; and the Romanian song “O, Ce Vesta Minunata,” performed by Romanian tenor Emanuel-Cristian Caraman.
Classics will include “O Holy Night,” sung by a tenor and accompanied by harp; “Silent Night,” performed by a soprano singing descant against a background of audience humming; and “Christmas Time is Here” from “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
Swan said he’s proud of a new take on “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” reimagined as a dispute between husband and wife.
There’s a knack for organizing a show beyond securing top talent and music, he said.
“The order is important in terms of how people experience a show, and experience each song,” he said. “If you have three uptempo songs right in a row, they don’t have quite the same effect if you don’t mix them with something a little more thoughtful in between.
“And each song gets sort of set up by the next one in terms of mood and pace and all those sorts of things,” he said. “So it’s kind of like three-dimensional chess, because you’ve got to organize who’s got what. You can’t have someone doing four solos in a row.”
He also has to keep in mind what they’re wearing. For instance, singers Warren Moulton and Holly Schroeder will be decked in Santa attire when they perform “Santa Baby.”
“But they can’t be singing all the rest of their stuff with Santa outfits on,” Swan said, “so we have to arrange time to get them in and out of their costumes.”
Soprano Sarah Gartshore also will be featured on Saturday. Accompanying the singers this year will be harpist Ramona Kim, pianist Anatoliy Torchinskiy and guitarist Elliott Delman.
Swan said he’s had 15 years of success with opera at The Acorn, but noted the holiday production was far from a sure thing when he first proposed it. He said some people doubted whether anyone would come out for a winter show.
“They didn’t believe we could get an audience, and the first time they put it on, they packed the place,” he said.
For Swan – an actor of stage and screen who appeared in such movies as “The Untouchables,” “Hoosiers” and “Rudy” – the show is more personal. It reminds him of his time as a choirboy at St. Paul’s in Chicago, and of Christmases growing up in the Midwest.
“That’s what this show does for me,” he said, “and that’s why I think it’s so popular.”