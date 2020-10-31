First Free Will Baptist Church, 3472 Territorial Road, Benton Harbor, will hold a revival beginning at 7 p.m. nightly from Wednesday through Friday. At 11 a.m. Nov. 8, there will be a special service, with a “Singspiration” planned for the early afternoon service.

Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ, 1200 W. Glenlord Road, St. Joseph, has canceled all in-person activities until at least Nov. 15 due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations locally. Worship services on Sunday and Nov. 8 will start at 11 a.m., not 11:10 a.m., via Zoom.

