St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will worship at 4:30 p.m. today and 10 a.m. New Year’s Day. Monday night worship will resume at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9. The church will host a Red Cross blood drive on Jan. 3. To sign up to donate blood, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
