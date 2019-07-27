Peace Lutheran Church, 3590 Lincoln Ave., St. Joseph, will host an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner to benefit Juli Nurbhai and her family from 4:30-7 p.m. Aug. 3. Nurbhair was diagnosed with a stage 4 brain tumor in April. Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children in advance, or $10/$5 at the door. Carry out meals will be available. Desserts will be available for an extra donation. There also will be a 50/50 raffle. For tickets, or more information, call 556-7000.
Word of Truth Ministries, 1209 Pipestone Road, Benton Harbor, is hosting its annual family and friends weekend. From 11 a.m.-4 p.m. today is Family Fun Day, which includes music by DJ Shannon, free hair cuts for children, food, games, prizes and a basketball challenge. A worship service and trophy presentation will start at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. For transportation, call 934-9673.
The Shore Church, 623 Church St., St. Joseph, will host a free concert with Southside, an open mic night and a fish fry at 5 p.m. today. For more information call 208-3844.
First Free Will Baptist Church, 3472 Territorial Road, Benton Harbor, will hold revival services at 7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, and at 11 a.m. Aug. 4 with the Rev. Joseph Tolbert. For more information, call 944-5222.
Tere Krueger, a minister in discernment with the United Church of Christ Southwest Association in Michigan, will be the guest preacher at First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven, at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Louise Wepfer will provide special music at the 10:30 a.m. service. The church will wrap up its free lecture series on world religions and religious questions by David Tidwell with “The Problem of Evil” from 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will install its new staff minister, Claire Natsis, at its 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday services.
Grace Lutheran Church, 404 E. Glenlord Road, St. Joseph, will install its new teachers – Kevin Lemke, Deb Doletzky and Nicole Barabas – at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The church’s annual picnic will follow the service.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 245 Pipestone Road, Benton Harbor, will celebrate its 73rd year church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Pastor Lee Jones of Hopewell Baptist Church will be the guest speaker.
The King’s Brass will perform at Napier Parkview Baptist Church, 245 W. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor, at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The concert is free and open to the public. For questions, visit napierchurch.org.
The Rev. Calandra Nevenzel will be the guest preacher at Zion St. Joe United Church of Christ, 3001 Veronica Drive, St. Joseph, at 10 a.m. Sunday. Nevenzel is the Southwest Association minister for the Michigan United Church of Christ. For more information, visit zionstjoe.com.
