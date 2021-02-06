St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 9193 Cleveland Ave., Baroda, will resume in-person services at 9 a.m. Sunday. COVID-19 precautionary protocols will be in place. Wearing face masks will be mandatory. Services will continue to be streamed online at www.stjohnsbaroda.com.

Church Notes is a free listing, published on weekends as a public service. Announcements are due by noon Wednesday. Late items will not be published. The editor reserves the right to edit for space and style. Incomplete information may not be published. First and last names should be furnished. Pictures should include names of those shown. Email items to: Church Notes at focus@TheHP.com. Items should include a daytime telephone number.