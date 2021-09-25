Oakridge Community Church, 766 Oakridge Drive, St. Joseph, will host its annual Trunk-or-Treat and Fall Family Fun Festival from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 2. The event will be outdoors, but will move inside if it’s raining. There will be games, trunk-or-treating, hot dogs, chalk the block, a pumpkin decorating contest and more. For more information, call 429-7141 or visit www.oakridgebc.org.
Bright Star Tabernacle Church, 5130 Old Pipestone Road, Eau Claire, will host a concert by The Thurstons at 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information call 461-3184 or visit www.bstchurch.com or www.thethurstonfamily.org.
