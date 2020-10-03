St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will welcome the Him + Her Worship duo of Seth and Jenna Herlich for a concert in place of its regular 6:30 p.m. Monday service. For more information, visit himandherworship.com.
Peace Lutheran Church, 3590 Lincoln Ave., St. Joseph, will hold a Blessing of the Animals service at 3 p.m. Sunday. The event will include a short worship service on the church lawn and individual blessings of each animal. If the weather is bad, attendees will socially distance in the fellowship hall. For more information, call 556-7000 or visit www.peacelutheranstjoe.org.
Church Notes is a free listing, published each Saturday. Announcements are due by noon Wednesday. Late items will not be published. The editor reserves the right to edit for space and style. Incomplete information may not be published. First and last names should be furnished. Pictures submitted should include names of those shown. Send items to: Church Notes, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085; or email to focus@TheHP.com. Items should include a daytime telephone number.