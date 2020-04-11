All activities at The Old Rugged Cross Church, 61041 Vermont St., Pokagon, are canceled until further notice. There will be no hymn sings, concerts, dedication or tours until the state’s stay home order is lifted and it is once again safe for groups to gather.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, has canceled all upcoming face-to-face services and activities. The church will continue to hold online services on its Facebook and YouTube pages. For more information, visit www.stpaulswels.org.
Zion St. Joe United Church of Christ, 3001 Veronica Drive, St. Joseph, will celebrate Easter at 10 a.m. Sunday on its Facebook page (ZionChurchStJoe). The Rev. Adam Bohland will speak on “On the Road to Emmaus” based on Luke 24:13-48.
The Shore Church, 623 Church St., St. Joseph, will have a live Easter service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on its Facebook page and its website, www.theshorechurchmichigan.com.
Michigan United Methodist Church Bishop David Alan Bard will lead a 45-minute virtual Easter service at 10 a.m. Sunday. Visit michiganumc.org/easter-2020 to participate.