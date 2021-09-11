St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will hold its annual Rally Day on Sunday. The 10:30 a.m. Sunday service will be outdoors, and a picnic and games will follow the service. The church’s next free drive-in movie night will be “Finding Nemo” at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Its next Worship at the Cross service will be at 3 p.m. Sept. 19 in the fellowship hall. The simplified service, which is part of the church’s Jesus Cares Ministry, is geared toward those with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
St. John Lutheran Church, 9193 Cleveland Ave., Baroda, will host its Rally Day at 10 a.m. Sunday. It will include an outdoor hymn sing service with kid games to follow. Attendees should bring lawn chairs and pack a lunch. Water and juice will be available.
