Casco United Methodist Church, 880 66th St., South Haven, will celebrate All Saints Sunday with special recognition of members and friends who have died during the past year. The service begins at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Peace Lutheran Church, 3590 Lincoln Ave., St. Joseph, will have its 11th annual Chili Cook-off following the 10:15 a.m. Sunday service. Church members will compete for a hot tamale on the Chili Cook-off plaque. The public is welcome to attend.
Greater Jesus Lives Here Church of God in Christ, 17198 Blue Star Highway, South Haven, will celebrate 56 years of pastoral care at 5 p.m. Sunday. The guest preacher will be Bishop-Designee Jerry Givens of Flint.
The Shore Church, 623 Church St., St. Joseph, will have a “Fall Back to Church” service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with a chili lunch to follow.
Berrien Center Bible Church, 8830 M-140, Berrien Center, will host a free two-week summit with Life Action from Nov. 3-17. Life Action will bring 30 musicians, youth leaders, children’s workers and pastors from around the country to teach about family relationships, relationships with God and finding freedom through biblical principles. The public is invited to attend one or multiple sessions. Sessions will be: 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Nov. 3, 10, 17; 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4-7, 11-14; and 9 a.m. Nov. 9. For more information, visit berriencenter.church.
The Rev. Deborah Kohler will be the guest speaker at Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ, 1200 W. Glenlord Road, St. Joseph, at 11:10 a.m. Sunday.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 5791 Sawyer Road, Sawyer, will host its annual “Honoring Those Who Serve” service Sunday. The service will start at 9:15 a.m. with a flag-raising ceremony and reveille. All local veterans, military personnel, police, firefighters and first responders are invited to attend and be recognized. Vietnam veteran Carl Bassett will be the guest speaker. There also will be a free pancake breakfast.
