St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, has canceled all upcoming face-to-face services and activities. The church will continue to hold online services on its Facebook and YouTube pages at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m. Sundays.
Zion St. Joe United Church of Christ, 3001 Veronica Drive, St. Joseph, invites the public to join it at 10 a.m. Sunday on its Facebook page. The Rev. Adam Bohland will continue the series entitled, “The Final Words From the Cross.” This week’s message will be “I Thirst” based on John 19:28-29.