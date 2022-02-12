St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will hold its next Worship at the Cross service at 3 p.m. Feb. 20 in its fellowship hall. The simplified service, which is part of the church’s Jesus Cares Ministry, is geared toward those with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
Church Notes is a free listing, published each weekend as a public service. Announcements are due by noon Wednesday. The editor reserves the right to edit for space and style. Incomplete information may not be published. First and last names should be furnished. Pictures submitted should include names of those shown. Email announcements to focus@TheHP.com.
