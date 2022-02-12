St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will hold its next Worship at the Cross service at 3 p.m. Feb. 20 in its fellowship hall. The simplified service, which is part of the church’s Jesus Cares Ministry, is geared toward those with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

