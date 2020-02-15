Fairplain Presbyterian Church, 210 W. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor, will continue its free “Love your _____ Neighbor” Sunday school series. This Sunday, the series focuses on “Love Your Addicted Neighbor,” a conversation with Jeremy B., who is from Alcoholics Anonymous and is a recovery coach at Carol’s Hope. Sunday school is after worship at 11 a.m. Worship attendance is welcomed, but not required.
Berrien Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4340 Lincoln Ave., St. Joseph, will continue its “Compassion” series at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with guest speaker Michelle Richards, who will share her ideas for “Building Intentional Multigenerational Community.” She is the author of “Tending the Flame: The Art of Unitarian Universalist Parenting.” The church will host the documentary “The River and the Wall” at 7 p.m. Thursday. The film is part of the free Environmental Justice Film Series. Popcorn is included. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
