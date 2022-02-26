St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will host Lenten services at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays from March 2 to April 6. A free meal will be served between services. The church will not hold its regular Monday night services during Lent.
Overflow Church, 300 E. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor, will host “Let it Snow” from 1-4 p.m. today. The free event will include indoor inflatables, hot chocolate, indoor snow games and prizes.
