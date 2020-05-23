St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 9193 Cleveland Ave., Baroda, has canceled all face-to-face activities until Michigan’s stay-at-home order has been lifted. Worship services can be found online at www.stjohnsbaroda.com.
Second Baptist Church, 600 Donald Adkins Drive, Benton Harbor, is currently livestreaming services on its YouTube page due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Church Notes is a free listing, published each Saturday as a public service. Announcements are due by noon Wednesday. Late items will not be published. The editor reserves the right to edit for space and style. Incomplete information may not be published. First and last names should be furnished. Pictures submitted should include names of those shown. Pictures can be returned if accompanied by a self-addressed stamped envelope. Send items to: Church Notes, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085; fax to 429-4398 or email to focus@TheHP.com. Items should include a daytime telephone number.