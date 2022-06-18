Christ Lutheran Church, 4333 Cleveland Ave., Stevensville, will host a car show from 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Anyone with a classic car, antique car, hot rod or specialty car can participate. The show is free and open to the public. Ice cream will be served.
Christian Reformed Church of St. Joseph, 3275 Washington Ave., will host a garage sale to benefit LifePlan from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 8:30-11:30 a.m. June 25. New, or gently used, donations can be dropped off from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.