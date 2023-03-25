Becoming windy with snow showers for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
2023 Holy Week & Easter Schedule for Area Episcopal churches have scheduled a series of special services or Holy Week and Easter.
The following churches are included in the scheduling roundup below: Church of the Epiphany, 410 Erie St., South Haven; Church of the Mediator, 14280 Red Arrow Highway, Harbert; St. Augustine of Canterbury, 1753 Union Ave., Benton Harbor; St. Paul’s, 914 Lane Drive, St. Joseph; and Trinity, 9 South 4th St., Niles.