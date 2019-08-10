Church notes

The Men’s Fellowship of Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ, 1200 W. Glenlord Road, St. Joseph, will host a cookout Sunday following the 11:10 a.m. service. Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children. The church is collecting school supplies for Hollywood Elementary School through Aug. 25. Donations can be placed in the little red schoolhouse in the narthex.
Deacon George Barfield will preach at First Presbyterian Church, 475 Green Ave., Benton Harbor, during the 10 a.m. Sunday service.
Three Oaks United Methodist Church, 2 E. Sycamore St., Three Oaks, will host a community barbecue from 5-6 p.m. Thursday. Reservations must be made by Tuesday, and are limited to 50 people. Call 756-2053 or email toumc@att.net to make a reservation. Tres Amigos will play music. The meal is free, however, donations will be accepted.
Paul Todd Sr. and Paul Todd Jr. will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 17 at Peace Lutheran Church, 3590 Lincoln Ave., St. Joseph. Proceeds will help member Juli Nurbhai offset medical expenses for her brain tumor treatment. The Todds sing a variety of contemporary, classical, Broadway, gospel and show tunes for all ages. Paul Sr. sings and plays six keyboards simultaneously as his son sings and accompanies him on the drums. Tickets are $20 each. For tickets, or more info, contact Shari Schmidt at 930-1514 or peacelutherantix@gmail.com.
Bright Star Tabernacle, 5130 Old Pipestone Road, Eau Claire, will hold a three-day revival with evangelist David Mann of California. Services will begin at 7 p.m. Friday and Aug. 17, and conclude at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Aug. 18. For more information, call Pastor Mike Fields at 461-3184.
