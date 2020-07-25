Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 245 Pipestone St., Benton Harbor, will celebrate its 74th anniversary at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. All members, former members and friends are invited to attend. Social distancing and face masks are requested. The Rev. Lee Taylor will be one of the special guests. Pastor James O. Childs will preach, and Taylor Watson will dance.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 9193 Cleveland Ave., Baroda, has returned to in-person worship services at 9 a.m. Sundays.
Church Notes is a free listing, published each Saturday. Announcements are due by noon Wednesday. Late items will not be published. The editor reserves the right to edit for space and style. Incomplete information may not be published. First and last names should be furnished. Pictures submitted should include names of those shown. Send items to: Church Notes, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085; or email to focus@TheHP.com. Items should include a daytime telephone number.