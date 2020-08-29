St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 9193 Cleveland Ave., Baroda, has returned to in-person worship services at 9 a.m. Sundays.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, has returned to in-person services, with precautions in place, at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays, and 6:30 p.m. Mondays. It will continue to livestream services on its Facebook and YouTube pages at 8 a.m. Sundays. For more information, visit www.stpaulswels.org. The church’s 10:30 a.m. Sunday service this week will be outdoors in the field next to the lower parking lot. Attendees are asked to bring a chair, and may bring a picnic lunch to eat after the service. The church will have a special pre-Labor Day service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
