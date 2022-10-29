Zion United Church of Christ, 9100 Third St., Baroda, will be having a Soup and Salad Luncheon on voting day, Nov. 8, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. For $10 you get your choice of soup, salad, bread, and cookies. You can eat at the church or get it to go. Beverages will be served for those eating at the church. Credit Cards accepted. For more information, call 269-422-1590 or email zionuccbaroda@gmail.com.
The Episcopal Church of the Mediator, 14280 Red Arrow Highway, Harbert, will hold an End-of-Life Planning Workshop on Nov. 19 from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., followed by a light lunch. This workshop can help you begin the planning process by explaining some of the decisions you can make now and some of the services available, and to understand how planning now can save your survivors much distress at a time of grieving and pain. Topic to be covered include: Episcopal Funeral Pre-Planning, with the Rev. Darlene Kuhn, rector, Church of the Mediator; Hospice Care, Caring Circle Services, with Heidi Hanley, Caring Circle, Corewell Health South; estate planning, with Michael Dombos, Lewis, Reed & Allen, attorneys. Please RSVP at office@mediatorharbert or 469-1441.