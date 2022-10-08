Second Baptist Church, 600 Donald Adkins Drive, Benton Harbor, will celebrate it’s annual Women’s and Men’s Day on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The Women’s Day event at 10:45 a.m. will include guest speaker First Lady Bonita Mitchell of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Dowagiac, where the Rev. Kevin Mitchell is pastor. The women will also hosted a prayer breakfast today at 9 a.m., with guest speaker First Lady Monica Bacon of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Niles, where the Rev. Bryant Bacon is pastor. The Men’s Day event at 3:30 p.m. will include guest speaker the Rev. Bryant Bacon, who is also the moderator of Chain Lake District of Michigan. Dinner will be served at 1:30 p.m. All are invited.
