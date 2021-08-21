installation.jpg

Bishop Paul J. Bradley of the Diocese of Kalamazoo, at left, celebrated Mass at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church on Aug. 8, and installed Basker Lopez as the new pastor of the Harbor Country collaborative parishes of St. Mary of the Lake in New Buffalo, St. Mary of the Assumption in Three Oaks and St. Agnes in Sawyer. This year marks the 50th year anniversary of the founding of the Diocese of Kalamazoo as well as the 50th anniversary of Bradley’s ministry.

 Photo provided

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 245 Pipestone Road, Benton Harbor, will celebrate the Rev. James and Annie Childs’ 36 years of service to the congregation this weekend. The Rev. Ronnie London, of St. Mark Baptist Church in New Orleans, will be the guest preacher for the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service. A native of Benton Harbor, London previously served at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church.

Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ, 1200 W. Glenlord Road, St. Joseph, will host a free outdoor ice cream social and family friendly concert featuring Diane Van Deurzen and Lisa Otey from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday. Diane & Lisa perform a blend of jazz, blues and boogie-woogie. Attendees are asked to bring a blanket or chair. A freewill offering will be collected for the artists.

