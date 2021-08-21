Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 245 Pipestone Road, Benton Harbor, will celebrate the Rev. James and Annie Childs’ 36 years of service to the congregation this weekend. The Rev. Ronnie London, of St. Mark Baptist Church in New Orleans, will be the guest preacher for the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service. A native of Benton Harbor, London previously served at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church.
Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ, 1200 W. Glenlord Road, St. Joseph, will host a free outdoor ice cream social and family friendly concert featuring Diane Van Deurzen and Lisa Otey from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday. Diane & Lisa perform a blend of jazz, blues and boogie-woogie. Attendees are asked to bring a blanket or chair. A freewill offering will be collected for the artists.