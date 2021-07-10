Christ Lutheran Church, 4333 Cleveland Ave., Stevensville, will host classic vehicles and serve root beer floats from 2-4 p.m. Sunday. The event is free and open to the public. Registration isn’t required for those who want to bring a vehicle to show. Vehicles can arrive at 1:45 p.m.
Zion United Church of Christ, 9105 Third St., Baroda, will worship outdoors at 9 a.m. Sunday with communion. Coffee and light refreshments will be provided after the service.
Church Notes is a free listing, published on weekends as a public service. Announcements are due by noon Wednesday. The editor reserves the right to edit for space and style. Incomplete information may not be published. First and last names should be furnished. Pictures should include names of everyone shown. Email items to focus@TheHP.com.