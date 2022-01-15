St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will hold its next Worship at the Cross service at 3 p.m. Sunday in its fellowship hall. The simplified service, which is part of the church’s Jesus Cares Ministry, is geared toward those with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
Berrien County Right to Life will host a screening of “Unplanned” at 7 p.m. Friday at Grace Christian Center, 683 Maiden Lane, St. Joseph. Planned Parenthood Director Abby Johnson tells her story in the movie. For more information email info.bcrtl@gmail.com. At 11 a.m. Jan. 22, the group will host a March for Life at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 9650 N. Church St., Bridgman. They will walk to city hall, pray and then gather for lunch. For more information, email ilc@immanuelbridgman.org.