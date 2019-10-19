Church Notes

Pilgrim Congregational Church, 1200 W. Glenlord Road, St. Joseph, will host “Banjos and Bach (Snap, Snap),” a Halloween-themed event, at 6:30 p.m. today. The concert will feature Perry Heppler, Bill and Aiden Schnell, Caleb Kibby and Wes Schuck. Admission is free and costumes are encouraged. A freewill offering will benefit The OutCenter. The church will host an identity theft workshop at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
ArtsBridge at First Presbyterian Church, 475 Green Ave., Benton Harbor, will host a fall poetry reading at 2 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. Poetry lovers of all ages are invited to read a poem or listen. A reception will follow the event. For more information, call 925-7075 or visit FirstPresBH.org.
Israelite Missionary Baptist Church, 1715 Highland Ave., Benton Harbor, will hold its 63rd Women’s Day Celebration at 11 a.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Deborah Taylor.
Fairplain Presbyterian Church, 210 W. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor, will hold it’s next “Love Your ______ Neighbor” Sunday school class titled “Love Your Catholic Neighbor.” Sister Paulita Walters, formerly of the Readiness Center, will lead the discussion following the 11 a.m. Sunday service. Worship attendance is welcomed, but not required. The class is free and open to the public.
The Shore Church, 623 Church St., St. Joseph, is hosting a free ladies Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Mondays. The public is invited to attend. For more information, call 208-7545.
The Rev. Mary Beth Moran Cross will be the guest speaker at Zion St. Joe United Church of Christ, 3001 Veronica Drive, St. Joseph, at 10 a.m. Sunday. The church’s annual Fall Festival, which includes a Chili Cook-off and games, will follow the service. Attendees are asked to bring a white elephant gift for bingo.
The Gospel Revelation Singers will celebrate their anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 831 McGuigan Ave., Benton Harbor.
First United Methodist Church, 429 Michigan Ave., South Haven, will host Chicago organist Jerry Jelsema at 7:30 p.m. Friday for a concert on the pipe organ.
Peace Lutheran Church, 3590 Lincoln Ave., St. Joseph, has invited children of all ages to dress up and trick or treat at the church from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 26. Church members will be decorating their cars and handing out candy. There also will be games, prizes and treat bags for every child.
Berrien Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4340 Lincoln Ave., St. Joseph, will host “Let’s Talk About Voting Rights” from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday.
